Jeff's daughter Amelia is about to turn nine-years-old.

It's hard with the current world we're living in to throw a proper birthday party, so Jeff offered Amelia a deal.

They can have a normal party, invite some friends over for cake and presents as best they can...OR...they will give Amelia $250 in lieu of a party, and the family will just celebrate on their own at home.

What did Amelia take? What would YOU? The party....or the cash?!