9.17.20 Rebekah's Contractor Conundrum

So Rebekah is having a bit of an issue with her new house.

Rebekah and her husband James have been doing a lof of remodeling. Their floors are done, but the baseboards are not.

Now, the people who were putting the floors in are demanding FULL payment before they complete the job.

What is Rebekah to do? She's already paid half, but should she pay the rest even though the job is done?