9.21.20 Jeff Went To The Wrong Halloween Store

September 21, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Jeff's 6-year-old son Liam has been begging to go to a Halloween store he's had his eye on while the pair have been out driving around DFW.

So, last Friday, Jeff and the family piled into the car, and ventured out to said Halloween store.

Unfortunately, when they arrived at the location, it wasn't...necessarily a Halloween store for kids.  In fact, it was quite the opposite.

We'll just say the store is located on Northwest Highway, and it specializes in products of the...adult variety.

Tags: 
Miles In The Morning
MITM
Halloween
funny
store
Northwest Highway
Electric Boutique