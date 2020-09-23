9.23.20 - Oh Wow Wednesday Facts Of The Day

Every Wednesday along with playing some of your favorite songs you may not have heard in a while, Miles in the Morning likes to give you some of our favorite Oh Wow Wednesday Facts of the Day!

Here are our favorite facts from September 23, 2020!

Songs of the Day!

"In A Big Country" - Big Country

The music video got a rare positive review from "Beavis and Butthead," mostly because of the 3-wheel vehicles, with Butthead, "This is like a James Bond movie."

Video of Big Country - In A Big Country (Official Video)

"Doctor! Doctor!" - Thompson Twins

The song compares being in love to a medical state, in which being alone is like sickness and love the cure. Singer Tom Bailey said it is “Kind of semi-mystical love voyage song.”

Video of Thompson Twins - Doctor! Doctor! (Official Video)

"Never Surrender" - Corey Hart

Corey Hart said the inspiration for the song came from his mother. He said, “My mother influenced me with this ethic of never quitting on yourself or your dreams no matter how challenging or daunting.”

Video of Corey Hart - Never Surrender (Official Music Video)

"Silent Running" - Mike & the Mechanics

Singer Mike Rutherford has said this song is about time travel, and it was actually banned by the BBC during the Gulf War due to its address of war, nationalism, and religion.