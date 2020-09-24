9.24.20 Questions That Are A Complete Trap

It's a complete trap!

No doubt you've experienced this: questions that are a complete trap. No matter what the answer is, you're going to get in trouble.

Some you may experience in a relationship may include "Does this make me look fat?" Others might be from your job, like "Where do you see yourself in five years?"

How do you answer these?

Miles in the Morning discussed some of these "trap questions," and how you can go about answering them!