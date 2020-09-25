9.25.20 Brent And Juan From Smokey John's Talk State Fair Drive Thru

September 25, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Right now, we all should be gearing up to head to the State Fair of Texas.

Unfortunately, the Coronavirus pandemic has shifted plans a little bit.  BUT, the fair will be open weekends for drive thru!

That's right, you can get ALL of your favorite State Fair foods, and you don't even ahve to get out of your car!

To mark the "beginning" of State Fair season, Miles in the Morning had some of our favorite people on the phone, Brent and Juan Reaves of Smokey John's Bar-B-Que!

http://ow.ly/Xi7k30rbfwa Check out the NEW BBQ News Roundup from @texasmonthly you might see a familiar name ---- #sjbbq #sjbacktothefuture #sjitforward #texasbbq #homecooking #dfwfoodie #buylocal #supportlocal #texasmonthly #texas #dallas #statefairoftexas

A post shared by Smokey John's BBQ (@smokeyjohnsbbq) on

If you're craving some fair food, especially some turkey legs or a sausage on a stick, make sure to stop by and see Brent and Juan!

 

 

Tags: 
Miles In The Morning
MITM
Smokey John's BBQ
Dallas
DFW
Local
State Fair
big tex
food
Big Red Chicken Bread
Brent Reaves
Juan Reaves
Fair Food
Drive Thru
State Fair Of Texas