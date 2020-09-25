9.25.20 Brent And Juan From Smokey John's Talk State Fair Drive Thru

Right now, we all should be gearing up to head to the State Fair of Texas.

Unfortunately, the Coronavirus pandemic has shifted plans a little bit. BUT, the fair will be open weekends for drive thru!

That's right, you can get ALL of your favorite State Fair foods, and you don't even ahve to get out of your car!

State Fair Of Texas To Offer Fair Food With Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru https://t.co/nyYnvp7CIF — 98.7 KLUV (@KLUV987) August 27, 2020

To mark the "beginning" of State Fair season, Miles in the Morning had some of our favorite people on the phone, Brent and Juan Reaves of Smokey John's Bar-B-Que!

If you're craving some fair food, especially some turkey legs or a sausage on a stick, make sure to stop by and see Brent and Juan!