9.25.20 Jace Fletcher, Corn Dog With No Name, Offering FREE Corn Dogs

Though the State Fair of Texas will look a little different this year, you can STILL get your corn dog fix!

Miles in the Morning talked with Jace Fletcher of Corn Dog with No Name, and ALL of the innovative things they are doing with their corn dogs.

This includes a GOLD-TIPPED corn dog, complete with a glass of champagne!

Not only that, in honor of the "beginning" of State Fair season, Corn Dog with No Name will be giving away 100 FREE corn dogs a day in honor of the State Fair's run!

Can't beat that deal with a stick!