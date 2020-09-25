9.25.20 Jace Fletcher, Corn Dog With No Name, Offering FREE Corn Dogs
Though the State Fair of Texas will look a little different this year, you can STILL get your corn dog fix!
Miles in the Morning talked with Jace Fletcher of Corn Dog with No Name, and ALL of the innovative things they are doing with their corn dogs.
This includes a GOLD-TIPPED corn dog, complete with a glass of champagne!
Fried News This Wknd! -- FREE Corn Dogs, 300 of them! -- Pickle Corn Dogs, this wknd ONLY -- Gold Corn Dogs + Bubbly✨ -- Frozen Ranch Waters, Sat & Sun -- GameDay Packs, 15% off -- State Fair Kits by @ultimate_kits -- NEW Bloody Mary Pickle Beer . POP-UPS -- Pilsner w/ No Name Release @on_rotation Friday, 4 to 8 PM On Rotation . -- Family Movie Night @firstdallas Friday, 6:30 to 8:30 PM First Baptist Academy Athletic Complex . -- From the creators of @thebarleyhousesmu & @katytraildallas , I present to you... -- No State Fair Shindig + Live Music @redfieldstavern Saturday, 5 to 9 PM Redfield’s Tavern . -- Taking the Fair to Cowtown! @funkytowndonuts Sunday, 11 to 2 PM Funkytown Donuts, 8th Ave . . . . . #corndogwithnoname #corndognews #foodiesofinstagram #foodiegram #foodielife #eat #eatlocal #eatdallas ##statefairoftx #statefairoftexas #dallastexas #dallas #texas #fortworth #dfw #dallasnews #dtx #ftw #dallasites #cowtown
Not only that, in honor of the "beginning" of State Fair season, Corn Dog with No Name will be giving away 100 FREE corn dogs a day in honor of the State Fair's run!
Can't beat that deal with a stick!