9.29.20 Double Standards Between Men And Women

September 29, 2020
Miles In The Morning
So the other day, Jeff received what he called a "compliment sandwich" from his wife Zulie.

A compliment sandwich is a compliment nestled between insults, which Jeff felt he got when Zulie mentioned how the greys in his hair were coming in "nicely."

She said it was a compliment. Is it true? Men can gray and women can’t? ------

So this brought up the question: What are some of the double standards we normally see between men and women?  What are some of things that annoy you that the other sex can get away with?

 

