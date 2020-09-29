9.29.20 Double Standards Between Men And Women

So the other day, Jeff received what he called a "compliment sandwich" from his wife Zulie.

A compliment sandwich is a compliment nestled between insults, which Jeff felt he got when Zulie mentioned how the greys in his hair were coming in "nicely."

So this brought up the question: What are some of the double standards we normally see between men and women? What are some of things that annoy you that the other sex can get away with?