93-Year-Old Grandmother Pleas For More Beer While Self-Isolating

Like the rest of the country, 93-year-old Olive Veronesi is self-isolating, in an effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Also like the rest of us, Veronesi has need of supplies from the outside world, and captured the hearts of millions for one specific request: more beer.

She wrote her plea on a dry-erase board saying, "I NEED MORE BEER!!." A family member captured a picture of Veronesi holding the sign in front of her window in one hand, with a big smile on her face and a can of Coors Light in the other.

Veronesi told KDKA-TV, "It’s something to relax, ya know. I think it’s nice, something for a young lady." The station also said that have it on “good authority” Veronesi won’t have to wait too long to get her wish for more beer.

Via Fox News