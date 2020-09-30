9.30.20 "Girly" Drinks Men Enjoy

Today, Miles in the Morning opened up the "Miles in the Morning Confessional."

They wanted to hear from all the fellas out there, and from any women who wanted to call out there man, about the so-called "girly" drinks that they enjoy.

Sometimes dudes don't want a beer or glass of whiskey. What's wrong with something served with an umbrella or a drink that has some type of fruit in the name every once in a while?

NOTHING!

So let's hear from ya, fellas! What are those quote-unquote "girly" drinks that YOU enjoy?