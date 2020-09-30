9.30.20 - Oh Wow Wednesday Facts Of The Day

Every Wednesday along with playing some of your favorite songs you may not have heard in a while, Miles in the Morning likes to give you some of our favorite Oh Wow Wednesday Facts of the Day!

Here are our favorite facts from September 30, 2020!

Songs of the Day!

“Angel Of Harlem” – U2

This song was actually written as an homage to Billie Holiday!

Video of U2 - Angel Of Harlem /live/, Sun Studio, Memphis, USA, ( Rattle And Hum) /1988/

During a stop in Dallas in 2005, a fan requested to play the song onstage. Though Bono couldn’t really remember the lyrics, the band relented, and the fan played the song along with them!

Video of U2 Angel of Harlem 2005

"Together Forever” – Rick Astley

This is from his debut album "Whenever You Need Somebody," which is the 136th best-selling album of all time in Spain!

Video of Rick Astley - Together Forever (Official Music Video)

“Big Time” – Peter Gabriel

Gabriel has said this was "a satirical story about a basic human urge... success,” and it was used as the theme song for Wrestlemania 22 in 2006!

Video of Peter Gabriel - Big Time

“Nasty” – Janet Jackson

The music video was actually choreographed by Paula Abdul, who also appears as one of Jackson’s friends!