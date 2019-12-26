95-Year-Old Ecstatic After Directing Wylie East High School Choir During Visit To Nursing Home

95-year-old Doris Trousdale spent many years as a choir director.

About a week ago, she got to relive those days thanks to a Wylie East High School choir.

The a capella choir was performing Christmas carols at Mustang Creek Estates when choir directors noticed Trousdale performing diurecting motions behind her walker. Choir director Ashley Dame said, "We noticed that she was conducting and after the carol, my husband asked if she had been a choir director. She had, and we offered her the opportunity to conduct. She was so excited and our hearts were just bursting."

Trousdale told the students that even though she might not remember everything day to day, this moment will have an impact on her for the rest of her life.

A few days after their initial visit, the choir returned to Mustang Creek, where they presented Trousdale with Christmas cards and a framed photo of their performance with her.

Via Fox 4