95-Year-Old Ecstatic After Directing Wylie East High School Choir During Visit To Nursing Home

December 26, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Hands, Conductor, Baton, Orchestra, Choir, Black Background

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

95-year-old Doris Trousdale spent many years as a choir director.

About a week ago, she got to relive those days thanks to a Wylie East High School choir.

The a capella choir was performing Christmas carols at Mustang Creek Estates when choir directors noticed Trousdale performing diurecting motions behind her walker.  Choir director Ashley Dame said, "We noticed that she was conducting and after the carol, my husband asked if she had been a choir director. She had, and we offered her the opportunity to conduct. She was so excited and our hearts were just bursting."

Trousdale told the students that even though she might not remember everything day to day, this moment will have an impact on her for the rest of her life.

A few days after their initial visit, the choir returned to Mustang Creek, where they presented Trousdale with Christmas cards and a framed photo of their performance with her.

Via Fox 4

 

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Local
Wylie
Wylie East High School
choir
Singing
Video
Beautiful
Doris Trousdale
Mustang Creek Estates