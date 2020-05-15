97-Year-Old Dallas Woman Heads Home From Hospital After Beating Coronavirus

Though she's in the highest of at-risk categories, 97-year-old Kathyrn Simonson of Dallas wasn't going to let something like the Coronavirus bring her down.

Simonson was not only diagnosed with COVID-19, she BEAT it! She was discharged from Medical City Dallas this past Thursday after being admitted March 26 for a high fever and altered mental status. Nursing and patient care teams lined the hallway cheering Simonson on as she was wheeled out of the hospital.

Video of 97-Year Old Dallas Woman Goes Home From Hospital After Recovering From Coronavirus (credit: Medical

Simonson spent 49 days in the hospital, 20 of them in a COVID-19 unit.

Via CBS DFW