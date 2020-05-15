97-Year-Old Dallas Woman Heads Home From Hospital After Beating Coronavirus
May 15, 2020
Though she's in the highest of at-risk categories, 97-year-old Kathyrn Simonson of Dallas wasn't going to let something like the Coronavirus bring her down.
Simonson was not only diagnosed with COVID-19, she BEAT it! She was discharged from Medical City Dallas this past Thursday after being admitted March 26 for a high fever and altered mental status. Nursing and patient care teams lined the hallway cheering Simonson on as she was wheeled out of the hospital.
Simonson spent 49 days in the hospital, 20 of them in a COVID-19 unit.
Via CBS DFW