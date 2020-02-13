98-Year-Old Girl Scout Has Been Selling Cookies Every Year Since 1932

Like all Girl Scouts across the country, Ronnie Backenstoe is knee-deep in the middle of cookie time.

There’s a little difference between Ronnie and your average Girl Scout you might see outside your local grocery store. Ronnie is 98-years-old, and has been selling Girl Scout cookies since 1932.

She joined the Girl Scouts at the age of 10, and has been involved with them ever since. She’s been selling cookies every year for the past 88 years, both as a member and a leader. Recently, her troop visited her Wernersville, Pennsylvania retirement community where they sold cookies to residents.

Video of 98-year-old Girl Scout continues yearly tradition of selling cookies

Backenstoe believes being a Girl Scout has shaped who she is today. “I think it was just part of living, and that's really what Girl Scouting is — it teaches you how to live,” she said.

