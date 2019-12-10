"A Christmas Story" Named The Most Popular Christmas Movie In Texas

There is no doubt about, Texans love the official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time.

A Christmas Story was recently named the most popular Christmas movie in the state of Texas, according to a survey from House Method.

A Christmas Story also proved to be the most popular Christmas movie across the country, with 13% of people voting it as their favorite. Elf was the second most popular choice nationally, followed by Home Alone, and It's a Wonderful Life.

Via KSAT