"A Christmas Story" Named The Most Popular Christmas Movie In Texas
December 10, 2019
There is no doubt about, Texans love the official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time.
A Christmas Story was recently named the most popular Christmas movie in the state of Texas, according to a survey from House Method.
A Christmas Story also proved to be the most popular Christmas movie across the country, with 13% of people voting it as their favorite. Elf was the second most popular choice nationally, followed by Home Alone, and It's a Wonderful Life.
Via KSAT