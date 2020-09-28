A drunk, naked brawl between two women lead police to man's arrest for felony kidnapping

Police in University Heights, Ohio received a call earlier this month about two women fighting in the front yard of the house.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the 27-year-old, who happened to be intoxicated, and the 24-year-old, who also happened to be intoxicated, engaged in a physical confrontation. One odf the women also happened to be naked.

Both women were issued criminal summons for disorderly conduct, and one was released for hospital treatment, and the other to a responsible party.

However, while at the house, police talked to a man inside.

After a quick chat, they found that the 27-year-old male had several warrants out for his arrest for FELONY KIDNAPPING!

He was then arrested and turned over to the Cleveland police.

Via Cleveland.com