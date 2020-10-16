Aaron Tveit is the only Tony nominee for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, and he still could lose

This year's Tony Awards, celebrating the best of Broadway, will look vastly different obviously because of the ongoing pandemic.

Broadway was effectively shut down, which has effected the amount of nominees for the 74th edition of the awards. For example, one category only has ONE nominee, and there's a chance they STILL won't win.

Aaron Tveit was nominated for his performance in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and stands as the ONLY nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

And though Tveit is the only nominee in the cateogry, there's a chance he still won't take the award home.

Tony Awards protocol states that if any category only has one nominee, a vote is taken to determine if the sole nominee is the winner. A press release states, "If the Tony Awards Nominating Committee has determined that if there is only one nominee in a category listed, such category shall be submitted to the Tony Voters which may, by the affirmative vote of sixty (60%) percent of the total ballots cast, grant an Award in that category."

Broadway theaters aren't expected to reopen until at least May of 2021. A date for next year's Tony Awards ceremony has yet to be announced

Via Today