Actor And Comedian Jerry Stiller Dies At 92

May 11, 2020
Jerry Stiller, Red Carpet, Frost/Nixon Premiere, Hugo Boss Hat, 2008

(Photo by Brian Zak/Sipa Press)

Jerry Stiller, legendary actor and comedian and father of Ben Stiller, passed away due to natural causes at the age of 92.

His son, fellow actor, comedian, and director Ben Stiller announced the news in the early hours of Monday morning.

Stiller is probably best known for his work on Seinfeld, as the cantankerous father of George Costanza, portrayed by Jason Alexander.

Stiller started his career in the 1950s, alongside his wife Anne Meara, who passed away in 2015.

