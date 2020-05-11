Actor And Comedian Jerry Stiller Dies At 92

Jerry Stiller, legendary actor and comedian and father of Ben Stiller, passed away due to natural causes at the age of 92.

His son, fellow actor, comedian, and director Ben Stiller announced the news in the early hours of Monday morning.

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Stiller is probably best known for his work on Seinfeld, as the cantankerous father of George Costanza, portrayed by Jason Alexander.

Video of Seinfeld | Frank Costanza

Stiller started his career in the 1950s, alongside his wife Anne Meara, who passed away in 2015.

Via Fox News