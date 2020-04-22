Actress Andie MacDowell Caught Sneaking Children Out Of Park Closed Due To Coronavirus

Actress Andie MacDowell was photographed allegedly sneaking her daughters out of a Los Angeles park currently closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

MacDowell was caught with her daughters Rainey and Margaret Qualley, crawling out from under a large, iron gate at the Audubon Center in Debs Park last Friday afternoon. The gate had a big red sign with white letters that said, “Entrance gate closed at 5 p.m.” It appears the family was just finishing a hike.

A statement on the park's website confirms it is closed due to the pandemic. It reads, "Our team at the Audubon Center at Debs Park has been monitoring the situation surrounding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Los Angeles County. In the spirit of being good community members, the Audubon Center at Debs Park is taking steps to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) across the communities we serve.”

Though the park is closed, Audubon Center director Marcos Trinidad said that since noone encountered MacDowell and her family while out, "we will not penalize them." MacDowell appeared to deny that she and her family were at the park, writing in a since-deleted Instagram story, "Both my girls are in Montana. They are not in LA."

Via Page Six