Actress Kelly Preston, Wife Of John Travolta, Dies Of Breast Cancer At 57

Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, passed away Sunday morning after a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was just 57.

Travolta shared the news on Instagram Sunday, writing that Preston "fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered."

Preston and Travolta's daughter Ella also posted a touching tribute writing, "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."

Along with Ella, the couple have a son, Benjamin, born in 2010. Their son Jett Travolta died in 2009, while the family vacationed in the Bahamas.

