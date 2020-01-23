Aerosmith Drummer Joey Kramer Sues Bandmates For Right To Rejoin Band

Last year, Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer was put on temporary disability leave from the band in 2019.

Unfortunately, that leave appears to have extended, as Kramer as just filed a lawsuit for his right to rejoin the band for their upcoming Grammys performance.

Kramer alleges that he was told that he would have to “audition” to rejoin the band after not performing with the group for several months at the end of last year, a time in which he was required to pay his replacement out of his own pocket. According to the lawsuit, Kramer says there nothing in the band’s contract requiring them to “take any action to ‘prove’ or otherwise demonstrate his ability to perform after a period of temporary disability.”

Kramer’s “audition” involved him playing along to a click-track, a customized metronome program that keeps time changes consistent throughout songs, without the rest of the band present. After his audition, Kramer says he was told his playing was devoid of the requisite “energy,” and that his performance wasn’t “technically correct,” and failed to “demonstrate he is able to perform as well as John Douglas,” his replacement and drum tech. Kramer, a founding member of the band, told Rolling Stone, “The fact that I would be asked to audition for my own job, demonstrate that I can play at ‘an appropriate level’ and play better than my temporary fill-in with a moving target of made-up standards is both insulting and upsetting. Other band members and their lawyers will likely attempt to disparage my playing and claim that I am unable to play the drums right now. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Aerosmith released a statement about the situation when asked to comment:

Joey Kramer is our brother; his wellbeing is of paramount importance to us. However he has not been emotionally and physically able to perform with the band, by his own admission, for the last 6 months. We have missed him and have encouraged him to rejoin us to play many times but apparently he has not felt ready to do so. Joey has now waited until the last moment to accept our invitation, when we unfortunately have no time for necessary rehearsals during Grammys week. We would be doing a disservice to him, to ourselves and to our fans to have him play without adequate time to prepare and rehearse. Compounding this, he chose to file a lawsuit on the Friday night of the holiday weekend preceding the Grammys with total disregard for what is our limited window to prepare to perform these important events. Given his decisions he is unfortunately unable to perform but of course we have invited him to be with us for both the Grammys and our MusiCares honor. We are bonded together by much more than our time on stage.

Via Page Six