"Affluenza Teen" Ethan Couch Arrested Again For Parole Violation

The "Affluenza Teen" is heading back to jail.

Ethan Couch was just 16-years-old when he drove under the influence of alcohol and drugs, killing four people and injuring nine others when he collided with a grouo of good samaritans helping a stalled vehicle on Burleson-Retta Road. His lawyers' "affluenza" defenese, where Couch could not be responsible for his actions due to his wealthy upbringing, and therefore was incapable of distinguishing right from wrong caused a national stir.

Couch was sentenced to 10-years probation, of which he violated, and after fleeing the country with his mother, was arrested yet again in 2016 when he was sent to jail. He was released in 2018 under a myriad of conditions and probabtion, of which he's violated AGAIN!

The now 22-year-old Couch tested positive for THC in his system, a strict no-no, leading to his arrest and booking into Tarrant County Jail.

JUST IN: 'Affluenza Teen' Ethan Couch arrested for violating his probation https://t.co/XAKzepi3Ml — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) January 2, 2020

He is being held without bail.

Via NY Post