After 104 Years , Planters Announces The Death Of Mr. Peanut

After 104 years, Mr. Peanut is no more.

In a pre-Super Bowl ad, Mr. Peanut sacrifices himself to save his friends, actors Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes, after their road trip through the Grand Canyon takes a turn for the worse.

The official Twitter account of Mr. Peanut later confirmed the terrible news.

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

Across the country, tributes were paid to the monocled legume we all lost too soon.

Mr. Peanut, you’re gone too soon. You rode the hot dog highways with us in the Nutmobile and were always there when we needed some nutty advice. You died as you lived, helping friends when they needed you most.



Forever in our hearts ❤️ #RIPeanut https://t.co/DtpZaWk8r6 — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) January 22, 2020

Our box is especially blue today. We always looked up to Mr. Peanut. In the snack aisle, and in life #RIPeanut. pic.twitter.com/uDo8YTh2Kz — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) January 22, 2020

Of course, the "popular" theory is that Mr. Peanut will return in a blaze of glory during the actual game, since probably only the shell was cracked in the fall, and his buried legume body will just grow more peanuts.

These marketing IDIOTS think I’m gonna fall for their obvious ”Mr. Peanut is dead” ploy?



They’ll have a funeral for Mr. Peanut at the Super Bowl. Here’s the thing: he’s a nut (legume, I know, but still). His buried body will GROW more peanuts.



This is how the mascot reproduces. — "Ian" Abramson (@ianabramson) January 22, 2020

For now, and until February 2, all we can do is mourn.

RIP, Mr. Peanut.

Via NBC News