After 104 Years , Planters Announces The Death Of Mr. Peanut

January 23, 2020
Miles In The Morning
After 104 years, Mr. Peanut is no more.

In a pre-Super Bowl ad, Mr. Peanut sacrifices himself to save his friends, actors Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes, after their road trip through the Grand Canyon takes a turn for the worse.

The official Twitter account of Mr. Peanut later confirmed the terrible news.

Across the country, tributes were paid to the monocled legume we all lost too soon.

Of course, the "popular" theory is that Mr. Peanut will return in a blaze of glory during the actual game, since probably only the shell was cracked in the fall, and his buried legume body will just grow more peanuts.

For now, and until February 2, all we can do is mourn.

RIP, Mr. Peanut.

Via NBC News

