Several Airlines Ban Alcohol On Flights To Reduce Spread Of COVID-19

In efforts to reduce the interaction between passengers and flight crew, several airlines around the world are implementing new, sobering rules for their flights.

Several airlines have severely reduced, or even banned altogether, the sale and consumption of alcohol on flights.

Notably in the United States, Delta will not be serving any alcohol on domestic flights, though it will be available for international travel. And with Fort Worth-based American Airlines, food and drink service will be limited in the main cabin based on the flight length and destination, though alcohol will be accessible on long international flights and for those in First Class.

The alcohol ban on some airlines is part of a widespread revision of the industry's food and drink service to minimize interaction between crew and passengers and to ensure a safer journey for all https://t.co/FdKshyLwR0 — CNN (@CNN) June 17, 2020

And for those wondering, it is illegal to bering your own alcohol on a flight. You can still enjoy water, though!

Via CNN