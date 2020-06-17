Several Airlines Ban Alcohol On Flights To Reduce Spread Of COVID-19

June 17, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Alcohol, Cocktail, Airplane, Flight, Window

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

In efforts to reduce the interaction between passengers and flight crew, several airlines around the world are implementing new, sobering rules for their flights.

Several airlines have severely reduced, or even banned altogether, the sale and consumption of alcohol on flights.  

Notably in the United States, Delta will not be serving any alcohol on domestic flights, though it will be available for international travel.  And with Fort Worth-based American Airlines, food and drink service will be limited in the main cabin based on the flight length and destination, though alcohol will be accessible on long international flights and for those in First Class.

And for those wondering, it is illegal to bering your own alcohol on a flight.  You can still enjoy water, though!

Via CNN

Tags: 
airplane
Flight
travel
Vacation
booze
Drinking
alcohol
banned
American Airlines
Delta Air Lines