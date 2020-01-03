Alex Trebek Says He's "Rehearsed" His Final Day At 'Jeopardy!'

Alex Trebek knows the end is coming, but that doesn't make it any easier.

The 79-year-old has already mentally "rehearsed" his final day at Jeopardy!, of which he's hosted since the show's revival in 1984.

In an interview with Michael Strahan, titled What Is Jeopardy? Alex Trebek and America’s Most Popular Quiz Show, Trebek said of his final day hosting the show, "It'll be a significant moment for me. But I've kind of, in my mind, rehearsed it already."

Trebek went on to describe his perfect ending to his run, "What I would do on that day is tell the director, 'Time the show down to leave me 30 seconds at the end. That's all I want.' And I will say my goodbyes and I will tell people, 'Don't ask me who's going to replace me because I have no say whatsoever. But I'm sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me... then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success. And until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZLhIVnVV8k

Trebek revealed his diagnosis with pancreatic cancer last March. Though his cancer was in "near remission" earlier in the year, this past September there was a resurgence in the disease.

There is currently no publicly known date for Trebek's exit from the show.

Via Entertainment Tonight