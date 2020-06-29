Allen Man Mocked After Tweeting Meltdown When Wife Didn't Get Shredded Cheese For Fajitas

A husband and wife in Allen decided to venture out to Mi Cocina for a wonderful meal when they ran into a little snafu.

Twitter user "JSV4" tweeted his displeasure that he and his wife had to wait almost 20 minutes for some shredded cheese, as she cannot eat her fajitas without them. He's since deleted the tweet, but not before plenty of screenshots were captured.

He deleted the tweet. pic.twitter.com/hpWWcwM36F — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) June 28, 2020

Of course, Twitter mocked the pair relentlessly.

"You see, my wife...she has this condition. The only way she can eat a fajita is with cheese. Doctors say it's not fatal but there's no cure" https://t.co/TNxY7HqvwY — Juggalocialism #BLM (@UweBollocks) June 28, 2020

The faces of national tragedy:

“Migrant Mother,” 1936 (by Dorothea Lange, FSA) and “But I Had To Wait For My Shredded Cheese,” 2020 pic.twitter.com/VLO0coSgMn — David Poller Photography (@PollerPhoto) June 28, 2020

I once had a fajita without any shredded cheese (for medical reasons I cannot have them without it) and was sick for days. Get well soon. The world truly has gone to shit. https://t.co/eE0iAIZfX5 — David Hughes (@david8hughes) June 28, 2020

Starting a GoFundCheese for this long-suffering person (3+ months! Can you imagine?) Please give! I Camembert to look upon this tragedy any longer! https://t.co/fSEY9O0j6r — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) June 28, 2020

"Shredded CHeese Wife Guy" eventually went on to defend his actions in an interview with Central Track.

Via BroBible