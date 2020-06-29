Allen Man Mocked After Tweeting Meltdown When Wife Didn't Get Shredded Cheese For Fajitas

June 29, 2020
A husband and wife in Allen decided to venture out to Mi Cocina for a wonderful meal when they ran into a little snafu.

Twitter user "JSV4" tweeted his displeasure that he and his wife had to wait almost 20 minutes for some shredded cheese, as she cannot eat her fajitas without them.  He's since deleted the tweet, but not before plenty of screenshots were captured.

Of course, Twitter mocked the pair relentlessly.

"Shredded CHeese Wife Guy" eventually went on to defend his actions in an interview with Central Track.

omg.

A post shared by Central Track (@centraltrack) on

Via BroBible

