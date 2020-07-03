Amazon Driver Quits Mid-Shift, Abandons Truck And Packages On Route

Amazon delivery driver Derick Lancaster was simply fed up with the long hours and low pay.

The 22-year-old not only quit his job in the middle of his shift, he ABANDONED his truck, along with all of the packages inside, along his route.

I quit amazon fuck that driving shit i left the van on 12 mile and Southfield y’all can have that bitch and it’s full of gas wit the keys in the IGNITION . — Derick. (@_lilderick) June 29, 2020

12 mile and Southfield . At a marathon come get this bitch I’m waiting on my Lyft driver to pull up https://t.co/FlKxBfYDPt pic.twitter.com/OPawJ6Unfk — Derick. (@_lilderick) June 29, 2020

In hindsight, Lancaster regrets how he quit his job. He told WXYZ-TV, "It was immature and irresponsible on my end. At the same time enough is enough."

He said he would often deliver more than 100 packages over the course of a 12-hour shift for about $15.50 an hour, and was constantly under pressure to deliver packages faster. The last straw was when he was forced to miss his sister's birthday. "She was real upset with me. There is no set schedule.”

Amazon delivery driver doesn't give a truck — quits mid-shift, abandons van and packages https://t.co/vqkphRSPIs pic.twitter.com/muaScBZX4u — New York Post (@nypost) July 3, 2020

Amazon said it was “taking appropriate action,” but did not offer any further explanation. The company said in a statement, "This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery partners. We are taking this matter seriously, and have investigated the matter and are taking appropriate action.”

Via NY Post