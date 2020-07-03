Amazon Driver Quits Mid-Shift, Abandons Truck And Packages On Route

July 3, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Amazon Truck, Delivery, Package, Dolly, New York, 2020

(Photo by Richard B. Levine)

Amazon delivery driver Derick Lancaster was simply fed up with the long hours and low pay.

The 22-year-old not only quit his job in the middle of his shift, he ABANDONED his truck, along with all of the packages inside, along his route.  

In hindsight, Lancaster regrets how he quit his job.  He told WXYZ-TV, "It was immature and irresponsible on my end. At the same time enough is enough." 

He said he would often deliver more than 100 packages over the course of a 12-hour shift for about $15.50 an hour, and was constantly under pressure to deliver packages faster.  The last straw was when he was forced to miss his sister's birthday.  "She was real upset with me.  There is no set schedule.”

Amazon said it was “taking appropriate action,” but did not offer any further explanation.  The company said in a statement, "This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery partners.  We are taking this matter seriously, and have investigated the matter and are taking appropriate action.”

Via NY Post

