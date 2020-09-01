Amazon Wins FAA Approval To Begin Delivering Packages By Drone

It appears that soon you'll be receiving packages delivered to your home by a drone!

Jeff Bezos and Amazon recently received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to deliver packages via drones.  Amazon has been working for years to develop a certifiable method to deliver packages this way, with Bezos stating back in December 2013 the company hoped to have drones delivering packages "within five years."  Unforunately for Amazon, "regulatory hurdles" have slowed the process.

Last year, Amazon revealed self-piloting drones that are completely electric and can carry 5 pounds of goods and are designed to deliver items within 30 minutes by dropping them in user's backyards. 

Via Associated Press

