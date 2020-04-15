Amy Schumer Changes Son Gene Attell's Name Because It Sounds Too Much Like "Genital"

Comedian Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their son Gene May 15, 2019.

They gave him the middle name "Attell" after actor and comedian Dave Attell, who said it was “an honor” to have the newborn bear his name.

Unfortunately, Schumer and Fischer had to make the difficult decision to change their son's name from "Gene Attell" to "Gene David," because the former sounded too much like "genital." She explained on her podcast, "Do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son ‘Genital.’”

11 months and sneaky as hell A post shared by @ amyschumer on Apr 5, 2020 at 7:48pm PDT

Scumer also mainted that Attell was ok with the name change, and since "David" is also her husband's name, she called the entire situation "two stones."

Via Fox News