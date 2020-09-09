Angelina Jolie "Furious" Brad Pitt Took New Girlfriend To Wedding Venue

Angelina Jolie is reportedly "furious" with Brad Pitt.

That makes sense, since the former couple is in the middle of nasty divorce proceedings, and Pitt's latest actions have done nothing to assuage Jolie of any contempt.

Pitt recently took his new girlfriend, model Nicole Poturalski, to Château Miravala a château and vineyard located in the south of France that he AND Jolie both own! Not only that, the couple were married at the venue in 2014!

Video of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Married At Château Miraval, France

So you can understand why Jolie is enraged that Pitt would take his new flame to the venue. Jolie is reportedly "furious and utterly stunned Brad could stoop this low."

A source close to the actress told the Mirror, "It grosses her out that he’s cavorting around Europe so publicly with this girl, instead of keeping a private and dignified lid on his love life. The fact he’s apparently taken them to her marital home is just beyond tacky and inappropriate, however Brad wants to cut it."

And it was just last year that Pitt and Jolie disputed who would take ownership of the $67 million property, and that information is STILL up in the air!

This is not going to end any time soon!

Via Cosmopolitan