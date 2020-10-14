Angry bride storms fiancé's job at Target demanding they get married on the spot

A Nevada woman was tired of waiting for her fiancé to pull the trigger.

The couple has apparently been engaged for a couple of years, with seemingly no wedding date in sight. So, this woman decided to take it upoin herself to make her wedding a reality.

Wearing a wedding dress, and with a bridesmaid and priest along for the ride, this woman showed up to her boyfriend's job at Target in Henderson, Nevada demanding they get married on the spot. The woman can be heard in a video, "You put this ring on my finger two years ago, it’s time to do it or get out. I brought the pastor [and] I brought Emily, she’s my bridesmaid. We’re getting married right now or I’m leaving — I’m out.” Rodrigues then turned to several onlookers also in the store and said, “Hi guys, I’m just finally making him commit, you know?"

Video of Fed-up bride ambushes fiancé for surprise wedding at Target | New York Post

Ana Domingues was shopping for a birthday present for her son when she witnessed the everything going down. She said, "[This was] the best part of my week. I watched this woman hunt her man down that works at Target.”

The wedding party was asked to take things outside, and there's no word yet if the couple actually went through with the wedding.

The shocked groom, wearing his Target uniform of khakis and a red polo, can be heard asking, "Could someone have told me?"

Via NY Post