Apple Testing Feature That Will Allow You To Unsend Text Messages

We've all sent that one text we wish we could have back, right?

Well Apple understands this predicament, and is taking measures to make the reality of being able to take back an errant text message a possibility.

With a new update to their iOS later this year, iMessage will soon allow users to rescing any text messages sent through the app. When a message is retracted, both parties are notified. Because this will be exclusively an iMessage feature, chances are it will only work sending texts to another iPhone, iPad, or Mac user, and not those using Android devices.

Unsure of at this point, however, is how long users will have to rescind their texts.

Improving iMessage has been a main focus of Apple with their recent updates. Other features they're reportedly testing include a typing indicator for group chats, along with a mentions feature for tagging other people in a group message.

Via Business Insider