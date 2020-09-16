New Apple Watch Has An Alarm That Makes Sure You Wash Your Hands For 20 Seconds

Yesterday, Apple unveiled the new upgrades to their collection, including the Apple Watch Series 6.

One of the many new features the watch includes a timer that makes sure you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds! The watch uses a motion sensors, microphones, and machine learning to detect when someone starts washing their hands. The watch then initiates a 20-second countdown timer.

The company described the feature as a "first-of-its-kind innovation for a wearable," and is part of a series of innovations designed to help people return to workplace. The watch will also "conveniently remind the user to wash their hands when they return home."

Via Daily Mail