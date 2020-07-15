Apple Will Pay $500,000,000 Settlement After Admitting They Slowed Down iPhone Batteries

If you owned an iPhone 6 or 7, a check could be heading your way.

Apple admitted they "throttled" iPhone batteries to influencer users to purchase newer models, and settled the class-action lawsuit with a $500,000,000 settlement for "batterygate."

As such, if you submit a claim for the lawsuit, you are entitled to a $25 payout, as long as you have previously owned:

-An iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, and / or an iPhone SE that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later before December 21st, 2017

-An iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus that ran iOS 11.2 or later before December 21st, 2017

You can now stake your claim in Apple’s $500 million iPhone slowdown settlement https://t.co/n1hTFSgFTa pic.twitter.com/km713KgJ3x — The Verge (@verge) July 13, 2020

In order to claim your settlement, you need ro submit a claim HERE, and have your device's serial number ready. If you do not have the information, the website also contains a search tool to find it.

Via The Verge