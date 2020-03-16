Arcade Replaces Toys In Claw Machine With Toilet Paper And Hand Sanitizer

Toilet paper and hand sanitizer are a hot commodity these days.

If you can't find any at your local grocer, you might want to try heading to your local arcade!

An arcade owner in England has restocked his claw machines not with toys and the usual prizes, but with toilet paper and hand sanitizer!

Can't find any toilet paper in the stores in the UK? Try a claw machine. pic.twitter.com/5u9fdZqT9i — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) March 12, 2020

Owner Rob Braddick told South West News Service (SWNS) of his arcade's new prizes, "We also have a large machine that used to have a Spider-Man doll, but now there is a large Curex soap in there — that’s the Rolls-Royce of hand sanitizer. We test it, it’s possible to win them but it is hard. We’ve had people coming in to have a go but I don’t think anyone has won yet. It’s been a bit quiet so far but I think people will start coming in to have a look."

UK arcade stocks claw machines with toilet paper, hand sanitizer https://t.co/zvp0XRWqsH pic.twitter.com/SVs6fdGbzK — New York Post (@nypost) March 12, 2020

Via NY Post