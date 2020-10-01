Argument about which milk is better leads to man stabbing cousin

Florida man Justin Garcia was recently in an argument with his cousin about which milk was better.

Garcia, 30, and his cousin were split between whole milk and almond milk, and believe it or not, this disagreement turned physical.

Garcia became so enraged that his cousin didn't agree with him, he began to "punch the victim with a closed fist to the victim’s left side of his forehead," according to the police complaint. Garcia's cousin tried to punch back, but was only able to land a shot on Garcia's shoulder.

That's when Garcia pulled out a POCKET KNIFE!

The complaint states, "The victim became scared of what Garcia might do with the knife and proceeded to run away from Garcia as he chased the victim through the front yard."

Garcia eventually caught uop with his cousin, and then proceeded to strike him with the knife, causing "a small cut to the man’s torso." An uncle was eventually able to separate the two, and keep them apart until police arrived.

Garcia claims the argument was more about the pair's "prior issues," and that his cousin initiated the altercation by "chasing him with a stick."

Garcia was booked into Lee County Jail, and faces charges of battery.

Via Action News Jax