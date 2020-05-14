Jones Family Announces Arlington ISD TO Hold Graduation Ceremonies At AT&T Stadium

High school seniors across the country are all having to adjust their plans for graduation.

Due to the state of the world, a lot of schools won't be holding actual ceremonies, and instead have opted for virtual graduations. However, the Jones family wants to make sure Arlington ISD seniors end the school year with a proper send-off.

Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos and Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones Anderosn made the announcement Wednesday morning that Arlington ISD would be holding its graduation ceremonies at the home of the Cowboys, AT&T stadium.

Video of Gene and Jerry Jones Foundation Grants Graduation Ceremonies to Arlington ISD

Superintendent Cavazos said, "This gift has given them a memory, an experience, and an opportunity to be together as a senior class one last time. We are humbled and grateful to the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Arlington Youth Foundation and Charlotte Jones for their extraordinary expression of generosity. For our more than 4,000 seniors at seven high schools we know that being able to graduate in a beautiful location with their classmates and families present will be more meaningful than ever."

The graduation schedule is as follows:

-Lamar High School - Friday, June 5 - 3:30 p.m.

-Arlington High School - Saturday, June 6 - 10 a.m.

-Seguin High School - Saturday, June 6 - 3 p.m.

-James Martin High School School - Saturday, June 6 - 8 p.m.

-Arlington Collegiate High School - Sunday, June 7 - 10 a.m.

-James Bowie High School - Sunday, June 7 - 3 p.m.

-Sam Houston High School - AISD - Sunday, June 7 - 8 p.m

Via NBC