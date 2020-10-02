Arlington Police help homeless family find a place to stay

Debble Langjahr, a civilian investigator with the Arlington Police Department, began noticing a car routinely parked near a vacant building on one of her regular routes.

One day, Langjahr approached the man, woman and two young children near the car, and found out they were struggling financially and were essentially living out of their car.

Immediately, Langjahr reached out to Officer Sheila Griffith who works with the homeless in Arlington, who then reached out to Officer Maurice Phillips, who followed up with the family and helped them fill out an application to get assistance with the Arlington Housing Authority.

The department was able to secure the family a three-month stay off the streets, and also gifted them two car seats, thanks to The Center for Children’s Health.

One of our employees found a family who needed some car seats. @safekids got us the seats. Officer Reno and Sgt. Brown made sure they were installed just right. Mission Arlington is helping get them some other assistance they were in need of. #teamwork does make the dream work! pic.twitter.com/tnhZpRQwgS — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) September 25, 2020

The Arlington PD said it was a "true team effort" to make a difference in this family’s life.

Via NBC DFW