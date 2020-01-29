Arlington Principal Donates Kidney To Students’ Ill Father

Sarah Schecter is the Head of Lower School at The Oakridge School in Arlington

A big lesson she likes to instill in her students is the presence of character.

Well, Schecter absolutely practices what she preaches, because she just recently donated a kidney to a man she had never met before, the father of three of her students.

William Jones is in third grade, his big sister Sydney is in fourth, and their oldest brother Aaron is in eighth. Their father Nate developed sudden renal failure in 2018. “And to think they could lose their dad when they’re just kids in school, I just want them to have their dad,” Schecter said.

Despite differences in their ages, genders and races, Sarah and Nate were a perfect match. The transplant took place January 13 at UT Southwestern Medical Center, and was a complete success.

Video of WFAA Original: School principal donates kidney to students’ ailing father

When the pair first met post-surgery, Nate repeatedly asked, ““How do I pay her back?” He said, “I can’t. I can’t pay her back. It runs through my mind. What can you do to thank her for this? Words aren’t enough. I mean, do I cut her grass every day? Do I paint her house? What do I do?

Jones responded, “There’s something bold for you to do. God will give it to you. You’ve got a good kidney now. Just go forward and do what you need to do.”

