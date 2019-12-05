Art Collector Buys A Banana Duct-Taped To A Wall For $120,000

December 5, 2019
This piece of art is the essence of "beauty is in the eye of the beholder."

Artist Maurizio Cattelan recently sold one if latest pieces for a whopping $120,000.  This particular piece, named "Comedian," consists of a banana duct-taped to a piece of wall.

It was reported that Cattelan had been working on the idea for “Comedian” for about a year. 

