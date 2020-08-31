This "Karen" Halloween Mask Will Give You The Scariest Costume Of The Year

August 31, 2020
Halloween will be here before you know it, and if you haven't picked out your costume yet, stop the search we have found it for you!

Artist Jason Adcock was able to capture the "true horror underneath the haircut" that is the KAREN!

It’s never to early to shop for #Halloween #costumes . 2020 is the year of the KAREN! Scare all ur friends with ur big hair and narrow mind . Full head latex mask painted with #timgoresbloodline and @createxcolors #latexmask#rubbermask#halloweenmask#sculpting#art#scary #biggair#monster#monstermask#bridezilla#karen#karensgonwild#karensgonewild #karens#

No word how much Adcock wants per mask, but you can message him for details!

Via Boing Boing

