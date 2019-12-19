Artist Draws Caricature Of Man Who Robbed Him Of $500

December 19, 2019
Police in Riverside, California are on the lookout for a man accused of stealing $500 from a street artist.

Luckily, the artist was able to draw a picture of the suspect.  For better or worse however, it is a caricature.

The suspect sat down for an entire session with the artist before making off with his money bag, but obviously he forgot to grab the sketch as well.

Police are now asking for the public's help in IDing the suspect.

Via TMZ

