Artist Fashions Jewelry And Gifts Out Of Moose Poop

If you've ever wanted to start a new hobby making jewelry, the first thing you need to do is head out to a wooded area, a forest, or perhaps even your own backyard.

An artist in Maine has become quite adept at fashioning jewelry made out of animal feces, particularly, those of the moose.

Mary Winchenbach calls her novelty art "Moose Tirds."

Moose tird garland @theellenshow A post shared by Mary Winchenbach (@tirdyworks) on Oct 3, 2018 at 6:03am PDT

Moose tird clock @theellenshow A post shared by Mary Winchenbach (@tirdyworks) on Oct 3, 2018 at 6:02am PDT

Fecal people @theellenshow A post shared by Mary Winchenbach (@tirdyworks) on Oct 3, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

Winchenbach designs and creates the pieces alongside her friend Deb. She said of their work, "We do our best to be kind to people, animals and the environment every day. We create fun pun products made with moose poop. We are currently incorporating new products with exotic tirds (sp) so keep checking in! … #WEGIVEACRAP!”

Their pieces are available at MooseTirds.com. Winchenbach told Mother Nature Network, "All my turds are right on there with the prices, and click on ’em. They can let me know what they need for turds. I ship s— everywhere.”

Via NY Post