Aspiring Social Media Influencer Licks Plane Toilet Seat For "Coronavirus Challenge"

It's really hard to have faith in humanity when you see something like this.

22-year-old aspiring influencer and self-proclaimed social media "clout-chaser" Ava Louise has gone viral for her attempt at the "Coronavirus Challenge," which involved her licking the toilet seat of an airplane in the middle of her flight.

We're not making this up. She captioned the short clip, "Please [retweet> this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane."

Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane ---- pic.twitter.com/x7GX9b4Lxc — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

And despite her best attempts at making this "Coronavirus Challenge" a thing, it appears that Ava Louise is the only person on Earth to attempt this. Thank goodness.

Via NY Post