An Asteroid Bigger Than AT&T Stadium Will Be Flying Right By Earth

Of course, 2020.

An asteroid bigger than AT&T Stadium is making its way right towards Earth. Asteroid 2002 NN4 is estimated to be 820-1,870 feet in diameter (AT&T Stadium is 1,290 feet long).

Asteroid that may be the size of the Empire State Building to zoom past Earth this weekend https://t.co/wbmwhkmyMD — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 3, 2020

Ok, chances are the asteroid will miss Earth by a good distance. In fact, NASA is fairly confident about that fact. It is expected to be closest to Earth Saturday June 6, and will be about 3,160,000 miles away.

Via WGNTV