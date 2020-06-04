An Asteroid Bigger Than AT&T Stadium Will Be Flying Right By Earth

June 4, 2020
Asteroid, Earth, Meteor, 3D Render

Of course, 2020.

An asteroid bigger than AT&T Stadium is making its way right towards Earth.  Asteroid 2002 NN4 is estimated to be 820-1,870 feet in diameter (AT&T Stadium is 1,290 feet long).

Ok, chances are the asteroid will miss Earth by a good distance.  In fact, NASA is fairly confident about that fact.  It is expected to be closest to Earth Saturday June 6, and will be about 3,160,000 miles away. 

