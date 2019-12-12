Autistic Teen Awarded For Saving Central Texas Home From Fire

Merritt Ragsdale is 15-years-old and lives in Stephenville, Texas.

The teenager with autism is currently being commended for his bravery and action when confronted with a grass fire heading towards his family home.

Merritt noticed the fire this past Saturday, and immediately started filling buckets of water to put the fire out. Fire Coordinator Chris Brooks said that Merritt’s efforts stopped the fire from spreading under the house, which “probably saved the house.”

Autistic teen ‘hero’ awarded for saving his Central Texas home from fire

https://t.co/uc9jk1KRjJ — KLBK News (@KLBKNews) December 12, 2019

Merritt was awarded by the Erath County Fire Department for his bravery, though he stated he only “wanted to help.” Merritt also now wants to become a firefighter in the future.

Via Everything Lubbock