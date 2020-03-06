The Average American's "Dream Wedding" Costs On Average $42,000

For all those who want to celebrate your marriage with your dream wedding, you might want to start saving now.

A new study comissioned by Minted Weddings found that the average American's dream wedding will cost in total $42,310.48.

Minted Weddings talked to 2,000 Americans who plan on getting married, aged from 18 to 55, and found out that 61% want an open bar and free drinks at wedding, 44% would want formal attire for their wedding, and 48% revealed they want a band instead of a DJ. Of course, all theses costs add up. Also, the study discovered that 48% envision something different than the traditional wedding celebration.

And if that isn't enough, we're not reallt prepared to compromise any part of our wedding, either. Two in five said the venue was non-negotiable, 33% will not compromise on the type of music played,

So if you're planning on having that dream wedding, better start saving now!

Via Fox News