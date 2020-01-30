The Average American Will Consume Around 11,000 Calories Each Super Bowl Sunday

This Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs square off in Super Bowl LIV.

Chances are, you’ll be hosting or attending some kind of Super Bowl party, where there will inevitably be plenty of delicious foods and snacks to peruse and eat. And come Super Bowl Sunday, if you feel like you’ve eaten more than you should have, don’t worry, you won’t be the only one.

According to a new study from LetsGetChecked, the average American will eat somewhere around 11,000 calories on Super Bowl Sunday, which is more than four and a half times the recommended daily calorie intake, and is about the same level of saturated fat a person should consume IN A WEEK!

LetsGetChecked polled 1,000 Americans to find their research and found that on game day, the average fan will consume during the Super Bowl:

2.7 portions of hot wings

3.2 slices of pizza

2.1 portions of fries

3.4 bags of chips

1.9 portions of chilli

2.4 burgers

1.7 sliders

2 hot dogs

2.7 portions of nachos

3 pieces of fried chicken

1.8 ribs

1.7 sausages

1.6 slices of cake

1.8 brownies

1.8 bowls of ice cream 2

.3 portions of salad

2.1 subs

1.7 bags of sweets

1.9 bars of chocolate

The research found that 69% of football fans are planning to overindulge this Sunday, anyway. Hey the Super Bowl only comes around once a year!

Via PR Newswire