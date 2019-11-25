Bad Weather May Force Macy's Thanksgiving Parade To Ground Its Balloons

The legendary Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade may look a little bit different this year.

Bad weather may force the parade to ground its balloons, something they haven't had to do since 1971.

Accuweather senior meteorologist Steve Wistar said, "It looks shaky for the balloons." According to Wistar, a strong cold front will pass through the area Wednesday evening, setting the stage for "howling winds" and "cool conditions" Thanksgiving day. Winds over 23 and gusts surpassing 34 mph would cancel the flight of the balloons under city regulations.

Strong winds almost forced the parade to ground their balloons last year, as well.

Video of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2018 High Winds

The city enacted these regulations in 1998, a year after a woman was left in a coma when a powerful gust of wind pushed the Cat in the Hat balloon into a streetlight, which fell and hit her head.

Via NY Post