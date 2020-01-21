Bangkok Police Officers Recreate Couple's Public Sex Act In Bizarre Photo

A couple was recently caught having relations in public against a tree near the the prestigious Kasetsart University in Bangkok, Thailand.

Police believe the couple was filming themselves in order to sell the footage online.

Two male police officers in bizarre recreation of couple having sex in public https://t.co/uiQDixB10p pic.twitter.com/E37zH4jKoZ — Daily Star (@dailystar) January 20, 2020

However, in a bizarre move, two of Bangkok's finest decided to recreate the photo. Against the same tree. For some reason.

We're still trying to figure out why.

By law, people who perform lewd acts in public are subject to a maximum fine of 5,000 baht, about $164.53.

