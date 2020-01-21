Bangkok Police Officers Recreate Couple's Public Sex Act In Bizarre Photo

January 21, 2020
A couple was recently caught having relations in public against a tree near the the prestigious Kasetsart University in Bangkok, Thailand.

Police believe the couple was filming themselves in order to sell the footage online.  

However, in a bizarre move, two of Bangkok's finest decided to recreate the photo.  Against the same tree.  For some reason.

We're still trying to figure out why.

By law, people who perform lewd acts in public are subject to a maximum fine of 5,000 baht, about $164.53.

Via Daily Star

